8 more test positive for COVID-19 in TN; Total rises to 50

Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI): Eight more people tested positivefor COVID19 in Tamil Nadu taking the total cases in the Stateto 50, state Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said on Sunday

The eight, including four of a family, hailing from Erodehad come in contact with two Thai Nationals who had alreadytested positive for coronavirus and were in isolation, shesaid

The total number of 50 cases included four dischargedfollowing recovery and one deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

