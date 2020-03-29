No fresh case of coronavirus in Punjab

Punjab has not reported any fresh case of coronavirus in the last two days, officials said on Sunday. Out of the 977 samples tested so far, 749 were negative while reports of 190 still awaited, they said.

The total number of positive cases stood at 38. Of this, 19 cases were reported from Nawanshahr, six each from Mohali and Hoshiarpur, five Jalandhar and one each from Amritsar and Ludhiana.

A Nawanshahr patient died, while another was discharged from Amritsar hospital after his test report came negative..

