Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health Ministry issues SOP to guide ambulance staff in transporting COVID-19 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:51 IST
Health Ministry issues SOP to guide ambulance staff in transporting COVID-19 cases

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday laid down the standard operating procedure for medical staff attending to or transporting suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, saying the SOP is meant to guide and train ambulance drivers and technicians. "Ideally, there should be ambulances identified specifically for transporting COVID suspect patients or those who have developed complications, to the health facilities," according to the SOP.

"Currently, there are two types of ambulances – ALS (with ventilators) and BLS (without ventilators). States may empanel other ambulances having basic equipment like that of BLS and use it for COVID patients," the Health Ministry said. It warned against use of the '102 ambulances' for coronavirus patients and said they should only be used to transport pregnant women and sick infants.

The emergency medical technician (EMT), driver of ambulance must wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when handling, managing and transporting identified and suspected cases of COVID-19. The patient and the attendant should be provided with triple-layer mask and gloves, the SOP said.

The ministry also provided a sample questionnaire to identify COVID-19 cases in its SOP. The SOP instructed local authorities to prepare a list of all private ambulance service providers in their respective areas. These ambulances should be linked with a centralised call centre to ensure adequate number of ambulances and reduce response time to an average of 20 minutes, it said.

"Orientation on infection prevention protocols and protocols for transporting COVID patients should also be ensured for staff of these ambulances. To ensure response time of 20 minutes, ambulances should be strategically located at hospitals, police stations," it said. It said only identified and designated ambulances should be used for transportation and all health functionaries should be made aware to use such ambulance services for COVID patients through toll free numbers.

"Otherwise it might increase the chances of transmission of infection. Every district should facilitate empanelling of ambulances other than those in the public health system even if the present situation may not require using them. "To minimize the risk of transmission, it is strongly recommended that if other than empanelled ambulances are bringing COVID or suspect patients, such vehicles need to be quarantined for thorough cleaning and disinfection and should only be released after certification by district administration/ district health official," it said.

The SOP also enumerates detailed guidelines for each level of contact with such patients — at call centres, on board ambulances, during handing over of patient to institutional care, disinfecting ambulances and capacity building in terms of PPE and a checklist for weekly monitoring by district surgeon/anesthetist..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

47-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

A 47-year-old man tested positive for novel coronavirus here on Sunday, taking the number confirmed cases in Uttarakhand to seven, officials said. The man had returned from Rajasthan on March 10. He showed symptoms of coronavirus last Tuesd...

Angola to cut budget as fifth year of recession looms large

Angolas finance minister said the countrys economy will contract by 1.21 in 2020, marking a fifth year of recession, as the coronavirus and a slump in oil prices batter its finances.Finance Minister Vera Daves de Sousa said Africas third-la...

Migrant labourers are being handled in an inhuman manner: BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has accused the Central government of handling the issue of migrant labourers going back to their homes in an inhuman manner. Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said Coronavirus crisis...

Iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in US ceases print edition after 50 years

An iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in the US that catered to the diaspora for the last 50 years will cease the print edition from Monday, its publisher announced, citing the woes in the publishing industry in the Internet era and compounded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020