Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Book Trust to come out with book series on coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:51 IST
National Book Trust to come out with book series on coronavirus

The National Book Trust (NBT) is working on a series titled 'Corona Studies Series' which will include books focused on art, literature, folklore, economic and sociological aspects as well as science and health awareness emerging out of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown imposed by the government. NBT, an autonomous body under the HRD ministry, has set up a study group comprising some experienced and young psychologists and counselors to prepare books on the sub-series on 'Psycho-Social Impact of Corona Pandemic and the Ways to Cope'. "The Corona Studies Series seeks to be our long-term contribution to prepare and engage readers with the various aspects of 'corona times' by bringing out affordable books in various Indian languages in the identified subject areas. It will also provide suitable platform to authors and researchers willing to contribute in this genre," NBT India chairman Govind Prasad Sharma said. The National Book Trust had last week announced launch of "stay at home with books" initiative in which bestselling books were being made available for free download.

NBT director Yuvraj Malik said both e-editions and printed editions of these books will be published soon as support materials for the readers. "We have identified various areas for preparing suitable reading materials under the series. Besides, the sub-series on the psycho-social impact (of the virus) on various segments of population, we are preparing children's books to let them know about our 'Corona Warriors', and other story and picture books related to various aspects of the disease to create awareness. "Also, books focused on art, literature, folklore, economic and sociological aspects, science and health awareness emerging out of the coronavirus pandemic, and the lockdown, are also in the pipeline," said Kumar Vikram, senior editor of National Book Trust, India, who is leading the project.

With fresh deaths in six states, the death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 25 and the total number of cases to 979 in the country on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Firms in MIDC Aurangabad to raise funds

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has asked units in its Aurangabad cluster to help with funds to buy medical equipment to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said. The states heath department wrote to its in...

Spain toughens restrictions as coronavirus death toll surges

Spain prepared to enter its third week under near-total lockdown on Sunday, as the government approved a strengthening of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus and the death toll rose by 838 cases overnight to 6,528. Second only to...

47-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

A 47-year-old man tested positive for novel coronavirus here on Sunday, taking the number confirmed cases in Uttarakhand to seven, officials said. The man had returned from Rajasthan on March 10. He showed symptoms of coronavirus last Tuesd...

Angola to cut budget as fifth year of recession looms large

Angolas finance minister said the countrys economy will contract by 1.21 in 2020, marking a fifth year of recession, as the coronavirus and a slump in oil prices batter its finances.Finance Minister Vera Daves de Sousa said Africas third-la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020