National Book Trust to come out with book series on coronavirus

The National Book Trust (NBT) is working on a series titled 'Corona Studies Series' which will include books focused on art, literature, folklore, economic and sociological aspects as well as science and health awareness emerging out of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown imposed by the government. NBT, an autonomous body under the HRD ministry, has set up a study group comprising some experienced and young psychologists and counselors to prepare books on the sub-series on 'Psycho-Social Impact of Corona Pandemic and the Ways to Cope'. "The Corona Studies Series seeks to be our long-term contribution to prepare and engage readers with the various aspects of 'corona times' by bringing out affordable books in various Indian languages in the identified subject areas. It will also provide suitable platform to authors and researchers willing to contribute in this genre," NBT India chairman Govind Prasad Sharma said. The National Book Trust had last week announced launch of "stay at home with books" initiative in which bestselling books were being made available for free download.

NBT director Yuvraj Malik said both e-editions and printed editions of these books will be published soon as support materials for the readers. "We have identified various areas for preparing suitable reading materials under the series. Besides, the sub-series on the psycho-social impact (of the virus) on various segments of population, we are preparing children's books to let them know about our 'Corona Warriors', and other story and picture books related to various aspects of the disease to create awareness. "Also, books focused on art, literature, folklore, economic and sociological aspects, science and health awareness emerging out of the coronavirus pandemic, and the lockdown, are also in the pipeline," said Kumar Vikram, senior editor of National Book Trust, India, who is leading the project.

With fresh deaths in six states, the death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 25 and the total number of cases to 979 in the country on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

