Five fresh COVID-19 cases in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-03-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 20:13 IST
Five people tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 38. Of the five cases, two each were reported from Srinagar and Budgam districts, while another from north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Five more positive cases confirmed in Kashmir," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said in a tweet. Of the total 38 cases, 29 have been reported from the valley, while nine from Jammu region.

Two patients, both from the valley, died, while two have recovered..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

