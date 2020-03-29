Nagpur: History-sheeter booked for raping woman for 3 years

Nagpur: History-sheeter booked for raping woman for 3 yearsPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-03-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 21:45 IST
A history-sheeter was booked by Ambazari police in Nagpur for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman for the past three years, an official said on Sunday. The woman, who was being exploited by Satish Channe since 2017, lodged a police complaint recently, he said.
"Channe has been charged with rape. He is in jail in connection with an attack on a policeman," the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
