Nagpur: History-sheeter booked for raping woman for 3 years

A history-sheeter was booked by Ambazari police in Nagpur for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman for the past three years, an official said on Sunday. The woman, who was being exploited by Satish Channe since 2017, lodged a police complaint recently, he said.

"Channe has been charged with rape. He is in jail in connection with an attack on a policeman," the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM

