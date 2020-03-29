120 vehicles seized in Kalaburagi for violating lockdown orders

A total of 120 vehicles were seized here on Sunday for violating the lockdown orders. "All those who are coming out for essential or emergency work are not being stopped," Kalaburagi DCP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. A total of 1024 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 27 deaths have been caused due to COVID-19 in the country, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

