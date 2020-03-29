Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Visakhapatnam

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Both patients have contact history with case no. 7 who had returned from Birmingham.

The total number of cases have risen to 21 in the State now. The Central government had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has left several thousands dead globally. In India, the virus has infected 1024 people so far. (ANI)

