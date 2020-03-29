Modi condoles death of IAF veteran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Air Vice Marshal (retd) Chandan Singh Rathore, describing him as a valorous air warrior. Rathore, 95, died at his Jodhpur residence on Sunday morning. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. He had distinguished himself as a young air warrior during the Sino-India 1962 war and the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

"India will always remember the impeccable service of Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Chandan Singh Rathore. He was a valorous Air Warrior who contributed towards a stronger and safer India," Modi tweeted. "Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to the IAF veteran. "Pained by the demise of Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) Recipient, Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Chandan Singh Rathore. His contribution as Air Warrior in 1962 and 1971 war will never be forgotten," Singh tweeted.

"I salute his outstanding service and express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the defence minister said. During the war with Pakistan, Rathore was at the forefront of air operations conducted for the liberation of Bangladesh, Air Force officials recalled.

Rathore was also responsible for the planning and execution of the special helicopter operations to airlift two companies of troops of the Sylhet area. On the intervening night of December 7 and 8, 1971, he flew eight missions, deep into enemy territory to supervise the progress of the helicopter airlift, and to guide and inspire his pilots who were facing heavy opposition. PTI MPB NAB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.