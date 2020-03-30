Assam man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Aizawl

A 36-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his apartment in Aizawls Mission Veng locality on Sunday, police said. Madhuriya Bhuyan, a resident of Golaghat in Assam, was employed as a senior audit officer in the Accountant General's office here, they said.

The body was found around 4 pm but the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, police said. The victim was living alone in his apartment after he had sent his wife and children back to Golaghat in the mid- February, they sais.

He joined the AG office in 2009. Aizawl's superintendent of police C Lalruaia said that the apartment has been sealed.

The post-mortem will be conducted at the Aizawl Civil Hospital on Monday, he said..

