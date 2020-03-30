Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohali resident tests positive for COVID-19, count rises to 39 in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 09:22 IST
Mohali resident tests positive for COVID-19, count rises to 39 in Punjab

Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) A 65-year-old Mohali resident tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 39 in Punjab, officials said. The man was admitted to the PGIMER hospital six days ago, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said, adding, "He was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness. Now his test report for coronavirus has come positive." "We are tracing all his contacts and their tests will be conducted," he said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 39 in the state. On Sunday evening, a 62-year-old coronavirus patient died at the Government Medical College in Amritsar, the second death due to COVID-19 in the state.

Of the 39 cases, 19 were reported from Nawanshahr, seven from Mohali, six from Hoshiarpur, five from Jalandhar and one each from Amritsar and Ludhiana. Of them, two patients have died and one has been discharged from the hospital after his second test results came negative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares suffer virus chills, central banks offer cold comfort

Asian shares slipped on Monday and oil prices took another tumble as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies despite central banks best efforts.We continue to mark dow...

Indian-Americans set up helpline, volunteer groups to help community members hit by COVID19 crisis

Several eminent Indian-American groups in the US have raised funds and deployed volunteers to help community members, including first responders, health workers, students and labourers in America and India, which have been majorly affected ...

No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt

The government on Monday said there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown which came intro force on Tuesday midnight. The Press Information Bureau PIB of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted, saying Cabinet Secretary Raj...

S.Korea to pay cash to families, bring in extra budge relief

South Korea will make an emergency cash payment to most families and draw up a second supplementary budget next month in a bid to ease the drawn-out economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-in said on Monday. Moon, af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020