Police Discover Male Deceased at Hoshiarpur Residence in Punjab

The body of a 45-year-old man was found on Tuesday at his residence in a village here, police said, The victim was identified as Butti Ram (45) who was working as a labourer in the Kolian village, they said. The body was discovered by a local in the verandah of Ram's house and informed the police. The body was sent to the Civil hospital for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they added.

