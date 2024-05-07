Police Discover Male Deceased at Hoshiarpur Residence in Punjab
The body of a 45-year-old man was found on Tuesday at his residence in a village here, police said, The victim was identified as Butti Ram 45 who was working as a labourer in the Kolian village, they said. The body was discovered by a local in the verandah of Rams house and informed the police.
PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The body of a 45-year-old man was found on Tuesday at his residence in a village here, police said, The victim was identified as Butti Ram (45) who was working as a labourer in the Kolian village, they said. The body was discovered by a local in the verandah of Ram's house and informed the police. The body was sent to the Civil hospital for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement