Over Rs 13 crore donation made towards Haryana COVID-19 Relief Fund

More than 5,000 people including political leaders have donated over Rs 13 crore towards Haryana COVID-19 Relief Fund, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday. Stating this on his Twitter account, the chief minister urged more people to come forward and donate to this fund. Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala said that the state unit of the party will donate Rs one crore towards the fund.

BJP's coalition partner in the state, Jannayak Janta Party had on Sunday donated Rs 51 lakh towards the Haryana COVID-19 Relief Fund. Khattar had set up the fund a week ago to mitigate the hardship of those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. He had made an initial contribution of Rs 5 lakh from his personal savings to the fund.

Haryana has reported 33 COVID-19 cases. PTI SUN VSD SRY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

