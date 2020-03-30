Left Menu
Civil Aviation supplying medical equipment to states in response to COVID-19

Air India and Alliance Air flights are being operated to carry out the necessary supply operations across the country.

Updated: 30-03-2020 14:15 IST
Agencies authorized by MoCA to carry shipment on these flights contact the concerned officials of their region and coordinate for timely delivery/ receipt of shipments. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is coordinating with state Governments for the supply of medical equipment and related essential items needed for protection against and testing of COVID-19. Based on requirements received from various states on an urgent basis, the senior officials of the Ministry coordinate with supply agencies for providing required material that can be further transported to the desired destinations. Air India and Alliance Air flights are being operated to carry out the necessary supply operations across the country.

Agencies authorized by MoCA to carry shipment on these flights contact the concerned officials of their region and coordinate for timely delivery/ receipt of shipments.

In order to cater to the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, an Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Kolkata carried shipments for Kolkata, Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Agartala on 29th March 2020.

In the northern region, IAF flight from Delhi to Chandigarh to Leh carried ICMR VTM kits and other essential cargo.

Alliance Air transferred Pune shipment to Mumbai on Air India flight.

(Mumbai -Delhi-Hyderabad-Chennai-Mumbai and Hyderabad - Coimbatore)- Flights on this route carried and transported ICMR kits of Shimla, Rishikesh, Lucknow, and Imphal from Pune to Delhi. ICMR kits were carried to Chennai. A consignment of Hyderabad was delivered. Consignments of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry were also delivered. A consignment of the Ministry of Textiles was moved to Coimbatore.

The information sharing, answering of queries and the work at the ground is going on round the clock for delivering the supplies to the destinations in a timely manner so the efforts to fight the COVID-19 are multiplied and supplemented.

(With Inputs from PIB)

