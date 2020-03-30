Covid-19: Kerala-based firm sends 35 lakh pairs of surgical

A Kerala-based company on Monday said it has sent 35 lakh pairs of sterile surgical glovesto Serbia to support the global war against coronavirus outbreak. The gloves weighing 90,385 kg packed in 7,091 carton boxes were sent to Belgrade, Serbia on Transaviaexport Airlines on their boeing 747 cargo freighter aircraft, a Cochin International Airport Limited spokesman said.

The exporter was St Mary's Rubbers (P) Limited, Kanjirapilly, Kottayam, and the forwarding agency was Bollore Logistics India Private Limited, Cochin, the spokesman said. In the present lockdown situation, Cochin Customs facilitated the clearance and the consignment was made ready for the flight by the cargo department of CIAL on a war footing, the spokesman added.

One more such consignment is planned on 31 march, he added.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI.

