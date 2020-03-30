No inter-district movement of people in Uttarakhand on Tuesday: CM

The Uttarakhand government has withdrawn its decision of allowing inter-district movement of people within the state on Tuesday following a Union Home Ministry order on strict enforcement of the ongoing lockdown. The state government had earlier decided to allow inter-district movement for a day to help people stranded at different places in the state due to the lockdown.

"The decision to permit movement of people from one place to another within the state for a day on Tuesday stands withdrawn," Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said. "The lockdown may cause some inconvenience but it is in our interest," he said. PTI ALM DPB DPB

