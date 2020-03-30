Lockdown: 4 UP cops donate blood, save elderly man's life

In these times of crisis when the police is overstressed to meet with the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak, four policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow saved the life of an elderly man by donating blood. Nilesh Kumar, a veterinary doctor, appealed on social media for blood donation on Sunday after his father’s condition deteriorated and the doctors at the Vivekananda Hospital asked him to arrange two units of blood.

"With the lockdown in force, there was nobody to whom I could ask to arrange blood for my father. Acting on the advice of a friend, I took to the social media for making an appeal for blood donation," Kumar told PTI. "Soon after, I started getting phone calls and four policemen came over to the hospital and donated blood," he said.

The policemen who donated blood are head constable Dilip Patel and constables Avinash Upadhyay, Pradeep Gangwar and Somnath Mishra, a government spokesman said. "We needed only two units of blood, but these policemen donated four units," Kumar said.

