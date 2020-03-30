Be prepared for converting 20000 coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients: Railway Board to zones

The railways may be required to convert up to 20,000 train coaches into isolation wards for treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Railway Board has told its zonal units. In a letter to general managers of zonal railways on Monday, the board has said that initially 5,000 coaches will be converted into isolation wards and asked them to make preparations for it.

It also said that the railways had held consultations with Armed Forces Medical Services, medical departments of various zonal railways, and Ayushman Bharat before taking the decision. Five zonal railways have already prepared prototypes for the coach-turned-isolation wards, it said. The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29, according to the Union Health Ministry.

