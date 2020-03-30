Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rise in cases of alcohol withdrawal symptoms after lockdown

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:51 IST
Rise in cases of alcohol withdrawal symptoms after lockdown

Hyderabad, Mar 30 (PTI): There is a sudden spurt in the number of cases suffering from alcohol withdrawal symptoms cases in the city in view of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown that has resulted in closure of liquor shops and bars, officials said on Monday. Nearly 140 such cases have been reported at the Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda here in the past few days even as 94 such cases were reported on Monday alone, they said.

"Due to non-availability of toddy or liquor in local markets in view of ongoing coronavirus lockdown for the past one week, tipplers are experiencing mild, moderate and severe withdrawal symptoms such as sleeplessness and restlessness. Those complaining of moderate and severe symptoms are admitted to hospitals," doctors at the institute said.

According to the doctors,severe withdrawal symptoms include seizure, epilepsy, behaving in anti-social manner, injuring themselves or harming others also. Doctors also warned that sometimes the withdrawal symptoms would be so severe that such patients would develop suicidal symptoms.

On Friday last, a 50-year-old daily wage worker here allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building as he was upset at not being able to get liquor after the coronavirus lockdown and after struggling with withdrawal symptoms. According to the doctors, psychiatric consultations are available in district hospitals also in case required.

We admit such people with severe withdrawal symptoms in de-addiction centre and they are given treatment for three-four days. On Saturday last, as many 16 cases of alcohol withdrawal, 25 on Sunday and 94 on Monday were reported at the institute, they said. Senior official of the state government said these cases are coming to their notice and officials concerned were asked to look into the matter.

According to experts, some of the cases can be treated as outpatients while in severe cases, hospitalisation is required. Recently, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, when asked about relaxation on toddy supplies, said it is not important at this juncture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Virus: Classical musicians unite for online concert series to chase lockdown blues away

Hoping that classical music can bring positivity and cheer in times of coronavirus lockdown, Indian classical musicians have come together for an online concert series, Utsaah spreadinghappiness. A brainchild of Durga Jasraj and her Art and...

Tokyo 2020's Muto: venue problems already apparent for next year's Games

Problems have already become apparent in planning for venues for next years Olympics, although organisers have yet to be told that they cant use any venue, the CEO of Tokyo 2020, Toshiro Muto, told a news conference on Monday.He made the co...

Ukraine dusts off Soviet-era ventilator designs to help fight coronavirus

Ukraine is dusting off Soviet-era ventilator designs that lay forgotten in a mothballed military factory for years in a bid to ramp up domestic production of equipment that could help in the fight against the coronavirus.In response to an u...

From 'best prepared' to postponed: Tokyo 2020's rocky road

Olympic officials regularly lauded Tokyo as the best prepared host city they had seen. But no one could have planned for the coronavirus pandemic that has forced an unprecedented postponement of the 2020 Games. And while organisers won prai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020