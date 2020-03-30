Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:07 IST
COVID-19: Yogi asks health dept to constitute special teams for Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued directives to the Health Department to constitute teams for Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut and Ghaziabad to combat coronavirus there. Adityanath issued the directives while chairing a meeting of heads of various committees constituted for controlling the spread of coronavirus. He also reviewed the ongoing lockdown situation, a statement issued by the CM's office said.

Aditynath said that community kitchens must be made operational in each and every district of the state, and district magistrates should make teams to inspect these facilities. He also said that efforts should be made to spread awareness through public address system about social distancing. Awareness should also be spread about health department guidelines to combat coronavirus, the statement said.

Orders were also given to issue passes (as per the need) to employees of e-commerce companies and blood banks for their smooth movement during the lockdown period. The UP Chief Minister instructed the nodal officers to ensure that they take the call of stranded people, and that their problems are addressed.

The nodal officers have also been told to submit a detailed report to the government, the statement said. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters here that the CM will be visiting Ghaziabad, Agra and Meerut on Tueday -- the "hotspots" of COVID-19 outbreak in the state – for inspection.

