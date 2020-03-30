Maha: Naxals accuse Gadchiroli man of being informer, kill him

Gadchiroli, Mar 30 (PTI)A 41-year-old man was killedin Korchi taluka of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district onSunday night by Naxals who accused him of being a policeinformer, an official said

They dragged Hiralal Kallo out of his home in Navjherivillage at around 9:30pm and his body was found nearby earlyMonday morning, he said

"We found Naxal pamphlets claiming Kallo was a policeinformer," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

