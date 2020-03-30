PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths-------------------------------------------------------------------Andaman and Nicobar 10 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 23 2 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 15 0 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 13 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 7 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 72 5 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------Goa 3 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 69 2 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 22 7 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 3 1 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------Jammu and Kashmir 45 2 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 83 5 3 -------------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 234 20 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 13 3 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 47 0 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 215 38 9 -------------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 39 1 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 69 4 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 67 5 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 70 1 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 7 1 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 88 14 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 22 0 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------Total 1242 111 35 ------------------------------------------------------------------- In its latest briefing, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 1071, including 49 foreigners, and the death toll at 29. The ministry said that 100 people have so far recovered from the infection.

