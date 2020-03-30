Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMs to ensure that stranded migrants get food and shelter: MHA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:55 IST
DMs to ensure that stranded migrants get food and shelter: MHA

The Home Ministry has issued orders to the states and Union Territories to make it a personal responsibility of District Magistrates to arrange food and shelter for stranded workers waiting to reach their native places after announcement of lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Joint Secretary of Union Home Ministry Punya Salila Srivastava said the ministry has already issued orders on Sunday asking landlords to not seek a month's rent from migrant workers and also to not ask for vacating their property.

"As you know Home Secretary as Chairman of National Executive Committee exercising powers under Disaster Management Act had directed the states and UTs that DMs, Deputy Collectors and SPs should be given personal responsibility to ensure food and shelter for stranded workers," she said. Those who have reached their destination should be quarantined as per standard medical protocol, she said citing the March 29 order.

"The order says migrant people who have reached their destination should be kept at a nearby shelter in quarantine after proper screening as per standard medical procedures," she said. On those who violated the lockdown, Srivastava said she does not have the numbers.

"Wherever COVID-19 positive cases are being found action is taken as per standard medical protocol," she said. On the issue of police beating workers who are walking to their native places in the absence of transport, she said while clear instructions have been issued to states and UTs to enforce lockdown, the ministry has also asked that the police be sensitied.

"All employers should pay wages to their workers on due date without any deductions...Situation of migrant workers is in control. All states and UTs, with community participation are arranging relief, shelters food etc on war footing," she said.    Asked about reports of a large number of people who participated in a religious gathering in a locality in the national capital being screened for the virus, Srivastava said, "No religious congregations are permitted as per March 24 order of Disaster Management Act."  However, she did not make any specific comments about the reports. The official said Home Ministry is doing 24X7 monitoring of lockdown along with state government.

"Lockdown guidelines are being mostly followed in states. Essential goods and services situation is satisfactory. Wherever problems are being reported control rooms are solving them," she said. Srivastava said Home Secretary who is the Chairman, National Executive Committee under Disaster Management Act, has constituted empowered groups for comprehensive action and integrated response.

"Seeing overall situation and participation of states, UTs and community, we are sure of ensuring success of lockdown to break COVID 19 chain," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Air strikes hit Houthi-held Yemeni capital Sanaa -witnesses

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen carried out several air strikes on Monday on the capital Sanaa, witnesses and media said, killing dozens of horses at a military school.A number of sensitive sites including the pre...

Japan ruling party eyes 100 trillion yen stimulus to battle coronavirus

Japans ruling party called for stimulus worth a total of 100 trillion yen 926 billion, or 16-17 of economic output, to combat the hit to the economy from the coronavirus, with the government, set to sell bonds worth 16 trillion yen to help ...

Indonesia to limit people's mobility as study warns of surge in coronavirus deaths

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday he planned stricter rules on mobility and social distancing as a study presented to the government warned that more than 140,000 people could die from the coronavirus by May unless it takes to...

ADB approves USD 2 million grant to Pakistan to combat coronavirus

The Asian Development Bank on Monday approved a USD 2 million grant to boost Pakistans capacity to respond to the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases rose sharply in the past two days in the country, according to a media r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020