47 new COVID-19 cases detected in MMR; elderly man dies

Forty-seven new patients have tested positive for coronavirus in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), taking the number of infected persons to 170 on Monday, while the death toll rose to eight, the city civic body said. According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, of the fresh cases, 29 are from Mumbai city and remaining 18 from other parts of MMR.

The sprawling region consists of Mumbai city and parts of adjoining districts of Thane, Raigad and Palghar. Also, an 80-year-old man, who suffered from acute respiratory distress, succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here, taking the toll in MMR to eight, including six in Mumbai city, said the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.