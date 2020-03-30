Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:06 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 7:12 p.m.

The government reported 92 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and at least four deaths across India but maintained it was still in the local transmission stage. Total coronavirus cases rose to 1,071 and the number of deaths to 29.

6:53 p.m. 32 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Kerala, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

5: 37 p.m. Four more test positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar in UP.

5:30 pm. Israeli PM enters quarantine after aide tested positive for coronavirus.

5:24 p.m. Pay high priority to public grievances related to coronavirus: Government tells all departments.

5:23 p.m. 2,430 samples sent to different laboratories, of which 2,305 tested negative for coronavirus, says UP principal secretary medical, health.

5:00 p.m Personnel involved in cargo flight ops must have protective gear like masks, gloves, says DGCA. 4:52 p.m Police cordon off area in Nizamuddin as people show COVID-19 symptoms after religious gathering.

4:51 p.m. JNU extends deadline for entrance exam amid COVID-19 scare.

4:29 p.m. Process to free 8,000 prisoners from MP jails begins.

4:20 p.m. 13 held for violating coronavirus related prohibitory orders in J-K, curbs tightened.

4:17 p.m. Number of COVID-19 patients rises to 22 in Haryana.

3:48 p.m. Plea in Supreme Court for parole, interim bail to prisoners above 50-year-old.

3: 38 p.m. Delhi LG has given directions for strict action against DMs, DCPs for any violation of coronavirus lockdown: Officials.

3:25 p.m. Four fresh positive cases of coronavirus in Kashmir; JK now has 45 COVID-19 cases: Officials.

3:23 p.m. Maharashtra govt sets up relief camps for migrant workers to contain coronavirus outbreak.

3:22 p.m. Mizoram CM asks PM Modi, Amit Shah to check racial slur on people from North East after coronavirus outbreak.

2:59 p.m. 500 Nepalese labourers stranded in Dharchula in Uttarakhand.

2:39 p.m. Australian PM announces 130 bn dollars package to support wages as coronavirus deaths touch 18.

2:19 p.m. 52-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Pune; Maharashtra toll reaches 9.

2:17 p.m. Maharashtra releases 601 inmates from 37 jails in 3 days to reduce crowding in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

2:08 p.m. CRPF to set up nationwide 24x7 helplines, quick reaction teams (QRTs) for families of troops.

2:05 p.m. Civil Aviation Ministry says it is coordinating with states to ensure cargo flight operations.

1:26 p.m. Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 1,625.

12:59 p.m. Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 67: CM K Palaniswami says.

12:48 p.m. One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, total cases rise to 10.

12:28 p.m. Supreme Court staff to donate up to three days' salary to PM CARES fund.

12:07 p.m. Man tests positive for coronavirus, total number of cases rises to 60 in Rajasthan.

12:06 p.m. Malaria medicine 'Hydroxychloroquine' is being administered to 1,100 coronavirus patients in New York, US President Donald Trump has said.

11:38 a.m. Andhra Pradesh reports two more coronavirus cases, total rises to 23.

11:30 a.m. COVID-19 death toll rises to 29 in India, total no. of cases 1,071: Health Ministry.

11:11 a.m. The number of deaths in New York state due to coronavirus has crossed the 1,000 mark.

11:08 a.m. Coronavirus death toll in Gujarat reaches six 11:00 a.m.

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus at 70. 10:10 a.m.

No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Government. 9:56 a.m.

Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bengal, death count 2. 9:37 a.m.

3 Indians among 42 new coronavirus cases in Singapore. 9:36 a.m.

Maharashtra COVID-19 tally jumps to 215; 12 more test positive. 9:29 a.m.

Pakistani squash great Azam Khan dies of coronavirus in London. 9:24 a.m.

8 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh; total reaches 47. 9: 21 a.m.

Mohali resident tests positive for COVID-19, count rises to 39 in Punjab. 7:04 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says peak US death rate from coronavirus likely in 2 weeks, extends social distancing guidelines until April 30..

