Some areas of Jammu city sealed, no movement of public allowed

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:12 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government has sealed three areas of Jammu and completely banned the movement of people in the city following the detection of coronavirus cases in these areas, officials said. Seven new COVID-19 cases were detected in the union territory on Monday, taking the total number of patients to 45. "With immediate effect and till further orders no movement of any individual for any reason whatsoever shall be permitted into and out of Bhatindi and Sunjawan areas, falling under police station Trikuta Nagar and Gujjar Nagar area," Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan said in an order.

She said that for any medical emergency, individuals can contact 24X7 control room at 0191-2571616, 0191-2571912 and necessary facilitation shall be done. The district magistrate said that in order to strengthen the coronavirus containment operations in areas where recent positive cases have been traced, they have intensified the lockdown in Bhatindi and neighbouring areas.

"We are further doing it in Bhawani Nagar area of Janipur police station as well. This is in the interest of public at large," Chauhan said. In the order, she said that in view of the situation emerging due to coronavirus in Jammu district, there is sufficient ground for proceeding under Section 144 of CrPC as immediate prevention or a speedy remedy is desirable to prevent danger to human life, health or safety.

