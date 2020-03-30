Left Menu
Spraying disinfectant on migrants in UP 'overzealous action', staff reprimanded: Health Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:19 IST
The Health Ministry on Monday termed the hosing down of home-bound migrants with a chlorine solution in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district "overzealous action" by field staff out of fear or ignorance, and said they have been reprimanded by the district magistrate. The incident, caught on video and shared on social media, took place at Bareilly's Satellite bus station on Sunday.

A state government official has argued that such spraying of people is permitted internationally. But the authorities did not follow the right procedure, he said. However, a fire brigade official said the migrants were sprayed with a solution containing sodium hypochlorite. It is often used to keep swimming pools sanitised.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal, while responding to a question regarding the incident during a press conference, said the district magistrate concerned has already clarified that it was some overzealous employees who did something which was not required. "He has reprimanded all those officials. It was an overzealous action by field officers either out of fear or ignorance. There are no guidelines in terms of spraying disinfectants on people," Agarwal said.

The clip showed several migrants squatting on the ground as men in protective suits hosed them down. Someone is heard telling people to shut their eyes as the spraying begins. Several people in the group, which included women and children, complained of a burning sensation in the eyes. As a row erupted over the incident, District magistrate Nitish Kumar blamed it on "overzealous" civic body personnel and said action is being taken against them.

Those affected were seen by the chief medical officer, he said..

