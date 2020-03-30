Sonowal writes to all states for safety of Assamese people

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said his government has written letters to all other states, seeking safety and security of Assamese people stranded there during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. The chief minister's comment came amid reports that migrant workers across the country were trying to walk back home due to unemployment, lack of shelter and food after the 21-day lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The Assam government has written letters to all other state governments for safety and security of the Assamese people staying in their states during lockdown period," the chief minister told reporters here. Visiting Bongaigaon Civil Hospital to review its preparedness for treatment of COVID-19 patients, Sonowal said Assam is taking all the precautions to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Sonowal presided over a meeting to take stock of preparatory measures taken by the district administration to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. He emphasised on taking preventive steps by different departments, including social welfare, public health engineering, food and civil supplies and consumer affairs to deal with the situation.

The chief minister asked Bongaigaon Deputy Commissioner M S Laxmipriya to enforce the 21-day lockdown effectively and provide all essential services to the public during the period. Terming violations of the lockdown order in several places as "unfortunate", Sonowal said such aberration may trigger unnecessary health hazards in the state.

