Hry designates 3 pvt labs in Gurugram for COVID-19 testing

The Haryana government on Monday said it has designated three private laboratories in Gurugram district for COVID-19 testing in the state. The labs include -- Strand Life Sciences, A-17, Sector-34, SRL Limited, GP26, Sector-18, and Core Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Udyog Vihar, Phase-3.

They shall carry out COVID-19 testing accoring to the guidelines of ICMR and Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, an official spokesperson said here. These are among the first private labs which will be carrying out COVID-19 testing in the state.

Directions have been issued that these private labs shall reserve up to 50 per cent of their testing capacity for samples to be referred from government health facilities, as per requirement, through civil surgeons of the state. They have also been directed to charge Rs 4500 as prescribed by the ICMR for sample tests, including Rs 1500 for the screening test and Rs 3000 for confirmatory test charges.

He further said private physicians shall intimate the health department through the concerned civil surgeon regarding each and every suspected case referred for COVID-19 testing for which sample has been sent to the private lab, with details of address, phone number etc. and similarly intimate each positive coronavirus case..

