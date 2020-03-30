Send children in conflict with law back to their homes: NCPCR

The apex child rights body, NCPCR, has advised child care institutions to send the children in conflict with law back to their homes in view of the coronavirus crisis. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in an advisory, said the directive was in line with a Supreme Court order asking all states to constitute high-level committees to consider releasing on parole or interim bail prisoners and undertrials for offences entailing up to seven-year jail term to decongest prisons in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The NCPCR asked state governments to prepare a list of such children in observation and special homes so that they can be released. According to official data, there are 368 observation homes, special homes and observation-cum-special homes that house the children in conflict with law.

India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 29 lives and infected over 1000 people in the country. The government and medical professionals have urged people to avoid mass gathering and maintain social distancing which has emerged as the most effective way to prevent the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.