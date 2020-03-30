Lockdown helpline of Delhi Police receives 1,187 calls in 24 hours

The Delhi Police has received 1,187 calls on its 24-hour helpline on the ongoing lockdown since Sunday, officials said. The police set up the 24-hour helpline number -- 011-23469526 -- to resolve issues related to the lockdown through direct intervention as fast as possible and 6,088 calls have been received on this number till date.

Between 2 pm on Sunday and 2 pm on Monday, a total of 1,187 calls have been received, police said. Out of 1,187 calls, 278 calls were related to matters outside Delhi, which have been referred to respective state helpline numbers, according to data shared by the police.

Seventy-six calls received were related to people having no food and money and these were forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their addresses. Eighteen calls received were regarding medical issues and have been resolved through proper guidance to proceed in case of such emergencies.

As many as 592 calls were related to movement passes during the lockdown and they are advised to apply online on the Delhi Police website. The helpline number is being supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Licensing) Asif Mohd. Ali and his staff.

Besides, the food delivery network established in all 15 districts with involvement of nearly 400 NGOs, resident welfare associations and people facilitated by the police has led to provision of meals and food packets at more than 250 locations which enabled feeding of nearly 1,45,000 persons and dry ration to 1,385 persons, police said..

