Raj govt urges industrial bodies to make online payment of salaries to workers on time

The Rajasthan government on Monday asked various industrial units and bodies to pay salaries to their employees and workers on time through digital modes during the lockdown period. An advisory has been issued to industrial units to pay salaries to their employees and workers digitally during the lockdown, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Subodh Agarwal said in a statement. He said these advisories have been issued in the larger interest of employees and workers in view of the need of money for meeting their daily needs.

The advisory has been issued by the Home Department of the central and state government also, he added. He said for the industrial units facing problem in online payments, instructions have been issued to administrative officers to issue passes to employees so that they can take their payments. Commissioner of Industries Muktanand Agarwal also instructed for wide publicity of the departmental advisory so as to ensure timely payments of salary to personnel and workers.

He also urged employees and workers to do transaction through digital mode as far as possible and withdraw money from ATMs only in urgency. Agarwal said in the last two days, 15 industrial units at state level and 205 units at district level have contracted the government to express their desires to pay salaries to their workers, following which 131 passes were issued to workers and personnel in two days. He said along with this, passes and permits are being issued at state and district level on the basis of merit by the department for smooth running of industrial units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.