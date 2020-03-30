Left Menu
UP CM inspects control room set up to help UP residents struck in lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:28 IST
UP CM inspects control room set up to help UP residents struck in lockdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Monday inspected a control room set up at the UP Bhawan here to help state natives stuck up in the national capital and asked officials to be polite and sympathetic to people calling for help. He asked officials to take the calls very seriously and offer all possible help to solve their problems. He also asked officials to impress upon callers that it is dangerous to move out in this situation and they should stay wherever they are presently staying.

A statement from the state government said the state government is making arrangements for food and medical assistance to people stuck up in the national capital. Adityanath also asked the personnel manning the control room to speak politely with the callers. The nodal officer of the control room and Chief Executive Officer of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, Narendra Bhushan, said that over 3000 telephone calls were received on Monday. The maximum number of calls have been received from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

People manning the control room have been put on eight hour shifts to man the centre 24x7. The helpline numbers of the control room are 011-26110151, 011-26110778, "011-26110778, 011-26111762, 011-26110052, 011-26110155, and WhatsApp number is 9313434088, the statement said  PTI NAB RAX RAX

