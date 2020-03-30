FIR lodged for solemnizing nikah in violation of lockdown order in Bihar

An FIR was lodged on Monday for solemnizing nikah by allegedly violating the state governments order that bars any gathering or congregation in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak in Bihar. The FIR was registered against several persons, including five belonging to both the groom and the bride sides for performing nikah (Islamic marriage) on Sunday at Bijhara village against the order not to hold any event that violates the lockdown prompted by COVID-19, Beliyabelon police station SHO Mukesh Kumar said.

The groom Mohammad Saddaf, his father and mother, the bride and her father were among the five named in the FIR, the SHO said. He said that the nikah was solemnized by the time police reached the village previous evening after getting information in this regard.

They have been booked under section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for violating the governments order that prohibits any gathering or congregation, police sources said. A total of 15 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bihar so far, the State Health Societys latest bulletin said.

Out of the 869 samples, 15 have tested positive for COVID-19 while 840 cases tested negative. The results for 11 are awaited while three have been rejected, it said..

