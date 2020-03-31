Left Menu
Reports advocating Taiwan's participation in WHO violated 'one-China' principle: Chinese embassy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 00:36 IST
The Chinese embassy refuted media reports that allegedly advocated for Taiwan's participation in the WHO, saying they "seriously violated" the 'one-China' principle. The statement came following media reports that advocated Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization.

According to China's 'one-China' policy, there is only one Chinese government and that the island of Taiwan is a breakaway province that belongs to China. "The World Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations restricted to only sovereign states," said Counselor Ji Rong, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India.

"According to the relevant resolutions of the UN and WHO, and the WHO Constitution, Taiwan has no right to join WHO as a part of China," the spokesperson said. "Any questions about Taiwan's participation in international organizations must be arranged under the One-China principle," he said in a statement.

Ji claimed that the articles "seriously violated" the 'one-China' principle and sent wrong signals to Indian people. "The Chinese Embassy in India hereby expresses its strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition," he added. PTI UZM HMB.

