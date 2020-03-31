AP reports 17 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 40 in state

Amaravati, Mar 31 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh saw a jump in the number of coronavirus cases with 17 testing positive since Monday night, taking the overall tally to 40, the Medical and Health Department said in the latest bulletin. As many as 14 of the 17 new patients had attended the Jamat congregation in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi between March 13 and 15. While one person got afflicted upon his return from Medina, two others contracted it from a Mecca returnee in Karnataka.

Prakasam district recorded the highest number of eight cases, followed by five in Guntur, two in Anantapuramu and one each in Krishna and East Godavari, the bulletin said. The bulletin said a total of 164 samples were tested since Monday night of which 147 turned negative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

