Mahatma Gandhi NREGS wages revised by GOI; increase Rs 20
With respect to COVID 19 pandemic, Department of Rural Development, GoI in close collaboration with State Governments has taken various initiatives. Mahatma Gandhi NREGS wages have been revised by the Department of Rural Development, GoI with effect from 1st April 2020. The average national increase is Rs 20.
The focus of Mahatma Gandhi NREGS may be on individual beneficiary-oriented works that directly benefit SC, ST, and women-headed households as well as small & marginal farmers and other poor households. However, close consultation and guidance of the State, as well as district authorities, would be necessary to ensure that lockdown conditions are not violated and norms of social distancing are scrupulously followed.
Ministry of Rural Development is according top priority to liquidate the wage and material arrears. An amount of Rs. 4,431 crore has been released this week to various States/UTs to liquidate these liabilities of the current fiscal year and the remaining such liabilities along with 1st tranche for the year 2020-21 will be released before 15th April 2020. An amount of Rs. 721 crore has been released to the State Government of Andhra Pradesh.
