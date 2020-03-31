Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahatma Gandhi NREGS wages revised by GOI; increase Rs 20

The focus of Mahatma Gandhi NREGS may be on individual beneficiary-oriented works that directly benefit SC, ST, and women-headed households as well as small & marginal farmers and other poor households.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:01 IST
Mahatma Gandhi NREGS wages revised by GOI; increase Rs 20
Ministry of Rural Development is according top priority to liquidate the wage and material arrears. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

With respect to COVID 19 pandemic, Department of Rural Development, GoI in close collaboration with State Governments has taken various initiatives. Mahatma Gandhi NREGS wages have been revised by the Department of Rural Development, GoI with effect from 1st April 2020. The average national increase is Rs 20.

The focus of Mahatma Gandhi NREGS may be on individual beneficiary-oriented works that directly benefit SC, ST, and women-headed households as well as small & marginal farmers and other poor households. However, close consultation and guidance of the State, as well as district authorities, would be necessary to ensure that lockdown conditions are not violated and norms of social distancing are scrupulously followed.

Ministry of Rural Development is according top priority to liquidate the wage and material arrears. An amount of Rs. 4,431 crore has been released this week to various States/UTs to liquidate these liabilities of the current fiscal year and the remaining such liabilities along with 1st tranche for the year 2020-21 will be released before 15th April 2020. An amount of Rs. 721 crore has been released to the State Government of Andhra Pradesh.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Railways would be prepared to modify 20000 coaches into quarantine

As part of COVID-19 preparedness, it has been decided by Indian Railways that it would be prepared to modify 20000 coaches into quarantine isolation coaches to augment the quarantine facilities being created in the country. In this connecti...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Countries affected by the novel coronavirus around the world extended restrictions and looked for new measures to aid the virus-hit economies as WHO warned the epidemic is far from over in the Asia-Pacific region.DEATHS, INFECTIONS More th...

Meerut records second highest coronavirus cases in UP with six more testing positive

After Gautam Buddh Nagar from where the maximum 38 coronavirus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Meerut has emerged the second hotspot in the state with 19 people testing positive for the disease. An official said 17 samples were ...

Demand to convert Goalpara detention camp into hospital for COVID-19 patients

A prominent rights body has demanded that an under-construction detention centre in Goalpara of western Assam be converted into a hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients. State coordinator of Mumbai-based NGO Citizens for Justice and Pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020