Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourism Ministry launches site to help stranded foreign tourists

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:11 IST
Tourism Ministry launches site to help stranded foreign tourists

Extending support to foreign tourists stranded in India, the Ministry of Tourism has launched a portal to disseminate information regarding services that can be availed by them in the country. The portal titled ‘Stranded in India’ aims to act as a support network for foreign tourists stuck in various parts of the country, the Tourism ministry said in a statement.

The entire world is facing a truly unprecedented situation arising out of coronavirus and it is a constant endeavour to ensure the wellbeing of tourists, especially the ones that travel from foreign countries, it said. "The portal strandedinindia.com consists of comprehensive information on COVID-19 helpline numbers or call-centres that the foreign tourists can reach out to for help,” the statement said.

It also has information on the Ministry of External Affairs control centers along with their contact information and information around state-based/regional tourism support infrastructure. ¨It also has a help and support section to extend help to the ones in need of further information and connect foreign tourists to authorities concerned.

The website will be featured on the Tourism Website and prominent Ministry of Tourism channels, it said.PTI ASG DV DV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Railways would be prepared to modify 20000 coaches into quarantine

As part of COVID-19 preparedness, it has been decided by Indian Railways that it would be prepared to modify 20000 coaches into quarantine isolation coaches to augment the quarantine facilities being created in the country. In this connecti...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Countries affected by the novel coronavirus around the world extended restrictions and looked for new measures to aid the virus-hit economies as WHO warned the epidemic is far from over in the Asia-Pacific region.DEATHS, INFECTIONS More th...

Meerut records second highest coronavirus cases in UP with six more testing positive

After Gautam Buddh Nagar from where the maximum 38 coronavirus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Meerut has emerged the second hotspot in the state with 19 people testing positive for the disease. An official said 17 samples were ...

Demand to convert Goalpara detention camp into hospital for COVID-19 patients

A prominent rights body has demanded that an under-construction detention centre in Goalpara of western Assam be converted into a hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients. State coordinator of Mumbai-based NGO Citizens for Justice and Pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020