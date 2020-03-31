One held for creating, circulating fake GO on liquor shops

Hyderabad, Mar 31 (PTI): A person was on Tuesdayarrested for allegedly creating a fake Government Order onreopening of liquor shops in Telangana and circulating thefake news in the social media, police said

Sunny from Uppal area was held during the course ofinvestigation following a complaint by the Excise Departmentthat the fake GO claimingwine shops would be allowed to beopened for two-and-a-half hours started doing the rounds onsocial media on Saturday last, they said. City Police CommissionerAnjaniKumar said the arrest ofthose creating and circulating fake news is a warning tothose who want to create or circulate fake news

The Excise Department had said the order/notification wasfake and it had not issued any suchorder and as per theinstructions of the Telangana government all retail shops ofliquor (over 2,400 liquor retail outlets and over 700 bars inTelangana) shall remain closed during the lockdown period aspart of the fight against COVID-19.