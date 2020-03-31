One held for creating, circulating fake GO on liquor shops

One held for creating, circulating fake GO on liquor shopsPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:49 IST
Hyderabad, Mar 31 (PTI): A person was on Tuesdayarrested for allegedly creating a fake Government Order onreopening of liquor shops in Telangana and circulating thefake news in the social media, police said
Sunny from Uppal area was held during the course ofinvestigation following a complaint by the Excise Departmentthat the fake GO claimingwine shops would be allowed to beopened for two-and-a-half hours started doing the rounds onsocial media on Saturday last, they said. City Police CommissionerAnjaniKumar said the arrest ofthose creating and circulating fake news is a warning tothose who want to create or circulate fake news
The Excise Department had said the order/notification wasfake and it had not issued any suchorder and as per theinstructions of the Telangana government all retail shops ofliquor (over 2,400 liquor retail outlets and over 700 bars inTelangana) shall remain closed during the lockdown period aspart of the fight against COVID-19. PTI VVKNVG NVG
ALSO READ
Wonderla Holidays to temporarily close Hyderabad park amid Covid-19 outbreak
Hyderabad based devotee donates Rs 1.11 crore to Tirumala
PIL in Hyderabad HC challenging Telangana Assembly resolution against CAA, NPR
Covid-19 : Hyderabad mosques maintain strict precautions during Friday prayers
Restaurant, food business badly hit in Hyderabad after coronavirus outbreak