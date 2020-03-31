Home Affairs offices to open for limited services during lockdown

The Department of Home Affairs says during the lockdown, all of its offices will open from 10h00 to 14h00, Monday to Friday, except those offices that are located in Thusong Centres.

The department says only limited services are being offered, namely: issuing of temporary identity certificates, issuing of death certificates and re-issuing of birth certificates.

These limited services were announced on 25 March at a media briefing of the JCPS (Justice, Crime Prevention and Security) Cluster, ahead of the lockdown.

"The department extends its gratitude to Home Affairs officials, who had continued to serve the nation with diligence and high morale during this difficult time of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Home Affairs urges all South African communities to be safe and to stay at home in support of the national effort to combat the spread of this deadly pandemic," the department said in a statement.

Around 10 000 field workers will be visiting homes in villages, towns, and cities to screen residents for COVID-19 symptoms. Additionally, provinces will provide grocery and essentials packs for the most vulnerable.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

