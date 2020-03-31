17 from Himachal attended Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin: Police

Seventeen people from Himachal Pradesh attended the congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin earlier this month, a state police spokesperson said on Tuesday. The statement came after the Telangana government said on Monday that six people who attended the religious congregation between March 13 and 15 died due to coronavirus. Subsequently, the authorities across the country swung into action to trace the contacts of those who went to the gathering, attended by hundreds of people, including from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

Those who attended the congregation from the state included 14 from Chamba district, two from Sirmaur and one from Kullu district, SP (Law and Order) Khushal Sharma said. None of them has returned to Himachal Pradesh so far and according information, they have been quarantined in Delhi, he added.

The Delhi government on Tuesday said 24 people, who took part in the congregation earlier this month, have tested positive for coronavirus. The Delhi health minister said 700 people who attended this congregation have been quarantined while around 335 people have been admitted to hospitals.

