Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus cases rise to 74, Nizamuddin link to a chunk of it surfaces

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:35 IST
Virus cases rise to 74, Nizamuddin link to a chunk of it surfaces

Seven people tested positive for coronavrius in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with the total number rising to 74 and at least 32 confirmed cases having links to a recent religious congregation held in Delhi's Nizamuddin West. The state government said efforts were afoot to 'isolate' all the participants of the conference from Tamil Nadu soon to stem the further spread of the contagion.

"We are of the view that further spread (of the virus) in Tamil Nadu can be prevented only if this group is completely isolated," Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam told reporters here. Of the approximately 1,500 people who took part in the meet in Delhi, 1,131 have returned, about 800 were traced and 300 could not be found so far and the rest were quarantined by authorities in Delhi, he said.

"Efforts are afoot to identify and isolate them (about 300 people) completely within the next two to three days," he said. A day after Chief Minister K Palaniswami said a number of people from Tamil Nadu -part of a group of about 1,500 people- who had been to Delhi recently to attend a meet were infected, the government said that of the seven fresh cases, five men had a travel history to the national capital.

Asked if the five were part of the Tamil Nadu group that attended a religious congregation in Delhi, an official replied in the affirmative. Tablighi Jamaat had held a conference in Delhi recently As many as 14 people form Erode, who attended the Delhi meet, had tested positive, besides the five men.

Totally, at least 32 positive cases in Tamil Nadu, including the two Thailand nationals now being treated at the IRT Perundurai Medical College Hospital have links to the Delhi conference, the official added. Of the five men wo tested positive on Tuesday, three were from Villupuram and two from Madurai and they have been admitted to the government medical college hospitals in their respective districts.

On the spike in numbers, Palaniswami had said: "A big group of about 1,500 persons had been to Delhi and several from that group are infected. Of the 1,500 people, 981 have come back and we are testing all of them and it is the reason for the jump in numbers." The other two are a 43-year old man from suburban Pozhichalur with a travel history to Tiruvananthapuram and a 28-year old Tiruvannamalai based man.

While they have been admitted to government hospitals in Chennai and Tiruvannamalai respectively, they had contacts with people who had earlier tested positive. "All the patients are stable and are in hospital isolation," the government said.

Palaniswami, meanwhile, ordered extension of service of doctors, nurses, and other related medical personnel who were due to retire today, for two more months under contract. The government said that as part of active surveillance, 3,96,147 people in 1,08,677 houses were surveyed in 12 districts for fever and other symptoms by over 2,000 field personnel.

The districts include Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Ranipet, Salem, Virudhunagar and Erode where people who tested positive for coronavirus live. The active surveillance is on in both the containment (five kilometers around the residences of those infected) and buffer zones (an additional two kilometer radius transending the containment area) to ascertain those with symptoms like fever.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

IMF secures loans from members to bolster lending

The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday its members have agreed to renew arrangements ensuring the fund has lending firepower, especially as the coronavirus pandemic creates a demand for financing. This action is part of a broader pack...

Could homemade masks help stop infected people spreading virus?

Is a homemade mask better than nothing at all With an unknown number of asymptomatic virus carriers, some experts are advising people to fashion their own face coverings to prevent them spreading the disease. As health workers across the ...

Govt launches dedicated Twitter handle for COVID-19 updates

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday set up a dedicated Twitter handle for sharing news and updates about the novel coronavirusThe account is named IndiaFightsCorona and uses the handleCovidnewsbyMIBIn its first tweet, th...

Rupee settles the day on steady note, logs over 9% drop in FY’20

The Indian rupee on Tuesday ended on a flat note at 75.60 against the US dollar but logged a massive 9.36 per cent loss or 646 paise during the 2019-20 fiscal, mostly due to weakened sentiment in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. At close on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020