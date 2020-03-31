Delhi Police receives close to 1,200 lockdown-related calls in 24 hours

The Delhi Police received close to 1,200 calls since Monday on its 24-hour helpline dedicated to addressing queries related to the 21-day lockdown, officials said. The police have set up a 24-hour helpline number 011-23469526 to resolve issues related to the lockdown through direct intervention as fast as possible and 7,230 calls have been received on this number till date, they said. Between 2 pm on Monday and the same time on Tuesday, a total of 1,142 calls have been received, police said.

Over 200 calls were related to issues outside Delhi and were referred to the respective state helpline numbers, according to data shared by the police. Around 60 calls received were related to the caller having no food and money and were forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their addresses.

Seventeen calls received were regarding medical issues and were resolved through the guidelines to proceed in cases of such emergencies. Meanwhile, 648 calls were related to movement passes and they were advised to apply online on the Delhi Police website, police said.

The helpline number is being supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Licensing) Asif Mohd. Ali and his staff. Besides, the food delivery network established in all 15 districts with involvement of nearly 400 NGOs, RWAs and good samaritans facilitated by the police has led to provision of meals and food packets at more than 250 locations which enabled feeding of nearly 1,72,584 people and dry ration to 1,810 people, police said.