US tourist tests positive for COVID-19 after her return from Rishikesh

A US national, who stayed here for several days, tested positive for coronavirus after her return on March 13, officials said on Tuesday. She posted her health update on a social media post recently, causing concern among officials here as she had come in contact with quite a few people during her stay in a resort here, Narendra Nagar SDM Yukta Mishra said.

People who had come in contact with the woman have been identified, she said, adding action is being taken as per treatment protocol of COVID-19. Muni ki Reti police station in-charge Ram Kishore Saklani said the woman had stayed in a resort in Sarai area.