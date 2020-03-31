PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 7:30pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:45 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 7:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 10 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 40 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 16 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 13 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 8 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 97 5 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 5 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 73 5 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 25 8 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 3 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 55 2 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 98 6 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 241 24 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 13 3 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 65 0 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 302 39 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 41 1 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 93 4 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 74 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 77 1 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 7 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 108 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 26 0 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1498 126 45 ------------------------------------------------------------ The union health ministry has so far placed the total number of cases at 1251, including 49 foreigners, and the death toll at 32. The ministry said that 102 people have so far recovered from the infection.

