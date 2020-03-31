Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj DGP warns of action against those harassing medical staff

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:54 IST
Guj DGP warns of action against those harassing medical staff

People harassing medical staff combating the novel coronavirus outbreak as well as those declared fit after undergoing quarantine, by accusing them of being carriers of the virus, would face action, said Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha on Tuesday. He said police had come to know that doctors, nurses and health workers as well as those who had returned home after being declared fit following quarantine were being harassed.

"They are harassed and some have even been asked to vacate houses. Police will not tolerate this. We will take strict action. If need be, we will provide them protection," Jha told reporters in Gandhinagar. He said factory owners asking labourers to leave, while the state and country is in the midst of a 21-day lockdown, would face action.

Meanwhile, inspector VR Chaudhari of Krushnanagar police station of Ahmedabad has been suspended for overturning two vegetable handcarts, said Jha. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

"The inspector was suspended today for irresponsible behaviour," Jha said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela fuel shortages hinder food delivery amid coronavirus quarantine

Venezuelas fuel shortages are causing growing complications for the production and delivery of food to a crisis-stricken nation that is in quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to ten food industry sources.President Ni...

SASSA manages to overcome teething issues of grant payments

The South African Social Services Agency SASSA has managed to overcome the teething problems experienced on the first day of grant payments, says Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.The payments on Monday, during the 21-day lockdown to...

Russian jeweller tries to tap zeitgeist with coronavirus-shaped pendants

A small Russian jewellery company specialising in science and medicine-themed ornaments has launched a coronavirus-shaped pendant, a move that has drawn accusations of insensitivity by some.When the first microscopic images of the coronavir...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 838 p.m.19 new coronavirus cases found in Madhya Pradesh, total 66 820 p.m. COVID-19 cases rise to 55 in Jammu and Kashmir 813 p.m.Fresh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020