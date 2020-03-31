Guj DGP warns of action against those harassing medical staff

People harassing medical staff combating the novel coronavirus outbreak as well as those declared fit after undergoing quarantine, by accusing them of being carriers of the virus, would face action, said Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha on Tuesday. He said police had come to know that doctors, nurses and health workers as well as those who had returned home after being declared fit following quarantine were being harassed.

"They are harassed and some have even been asked to vacate houses. Police will not tolerate this. We will take strict action. If need be, we will provide them protection," Jha told reporters in Gandhinagar. He said factory owners asking labourers to leave, while the state and country is in the midst of a 21-day lockdown, would face action.

Meanwhile, inspector VR Chaudhari of Krushnanagar police station of Ahmedabad has been suspended for overturning two vegetable handcarts, said Jha. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

"The inspector was suspended today for irresponsible behaviour," Jha said..

