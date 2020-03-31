Mumbai: Sanitisers worth Rs 22.13 lakh seized, 1 arrested

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday raided a sanitiser manufacturing unit in Saki Naka area of the metropolis and seized stock and raw materials worth Rs 22.13 lakh, an official said. The raid, by Unit VII of Crime Branch and personnel from the state Food and Drug Administration, was carried out on Synergy Hygienic Corporation, an official said.

"We seized 1632 numbers of 500ml bottles and 360 numbers of 5-litre cans of O-Shine sanitisers and raw materials, all worth Rs 22.13 lakh. The firm's owner, Dilip Chanria, has been arrested. He had no licence to manufacture the product but was doing so to make profits due to the high demand following the coronavirus outbreak," he said. A case has been registered under the IPC and Drugs and Cosmetics Act, he added.

