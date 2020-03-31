Left Menu
COVID-19: Odisha defers salary of CM, ministers & bureaucrats

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:40 IST
COVID-19: Odisha defers salary of CM, ministers & bureaucrats

The Odisha government on Tuesday issued an order deferring a portion of the salary of the chief minister, ministers and All India Service oficers as part of austerity measures to tackle COVID-19, an official said. In view of the economic impact caused due to lockdown and expenditures incurred to control COVID-19, the government ordered deferment of wages and salaries, he said.

As per the order, there will be a deferment of 70 per cent in the gross salary in respect of the chief minister, ministers, MLAs, chairpersons of all state-run corporations and elected representatives of all local bodies. Similarly, the order said: There shall be a deferment of 50 per cent salary in respect of All India Service Officers like Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS).

The order will come into force with immediate effect, the official said. Odisha has so far reported three positive novel coronavirus cases while 57 persons are under hospital isolation.

