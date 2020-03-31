COVID-19 lockdown: Cops help labourers, senior citizens

The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district came to the rescue of migrant labourers, who were left stranded with no means of livelihood during the COVID-19 lockdown. The district rural police on Tuesday provided essentials to a dozen workers from Karnataka's Bidar district, who were employed with a company in Wada here, an official said.

The workers, who were housed at the quarters of a local company, had no means of getting back to their villages or to buy essentials, he said. The Palghar police provided food grains and essentials to them, he added.

Similarly, the police in Jawhar helped a group of small-time traders from West Bengal, who were stuck in the district because of the lockdown, an official said. A group of seven to eight saree sellers were spotted at a bus stop in Jawhar, he said.

The local police immediately arranged for essentials, including 50 kg of rice, for the stranded men and assured them of further assistance, he added. Meanwhile, the police in neighbouring Navi Mumbai have set up five cells to cater to the needs of senior citizens in its jurisdiction.

Officials of these cells will keep frequent tabs on 865 elderly persons in the area and help them as and when required, a release stated. In another development, the Thane District Rural police on Tuesday said offences were registered against 490 persons for allegedly defying the lockdown by using ambulances, milk vans and container trucks to escape to other states.

Apart from this, 160 cases were registered against 291 persons for violating the Disaster Management Act and lockdown orders, the police said..

