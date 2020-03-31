HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 9 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL45 PB-VIRUS-LD DEATH Fourth COVID-19 death in Punjab as 65-yr-old man succumbs to infection in Chandigarh's PGIMER (Eds: Adding details) Chandigarh, Mar 31 (PTI) A 65-year-old man on Tuesday became the latest victim of coronavirus in Punjab, taking the death toll to four in the state which has witnessed 41 cases so far. DES37 PB-VIRUS-AMARINDER-NITISH Amarinder apprises Bihar CM of arrangements made for migrant labourers Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh apprised his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on Tuesday of arrangements being made by his government for the welfare of migrant workers in the state. DES54 VIRUS-JK-CASES COVID-19 cases rise to 55 in J-K Jammu: The number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 55 with six more persons testing positive from Kashmir region on Tuesday, officials said. DES23 JK-VIRUS-OMAR Muslims should not be blamed for spread of coronavirus: Omar Abdullah Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said Muslims should not be blamed for the spread of coronavirus in the country.

DES49 UP-VIRUS-2NDLD NIZAMUDDIN 157 people from state attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation: UP govt Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said 157 people from the state attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, claiming that most of them have been traced. DES55 NCR-VIRUS-TESTS-DM Adequate COVID-19 test kits, contact tracing priority: Noida DM Suhas L Y Noida (UP): There are adequate testing kits for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar and more resources are being pooled in to combat the pandemic, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said on Tuesday, asserting his priority is tracing contacts of COVID-19 patients. DEL32 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES Coronavirus: 4 more test positive, total cases rise to 83 in Rajasthan Jaipur: Fourteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 93, an official said on Tuesday. DES13 RJ-LOCKDOWN-BHILWARA Raj govt tightens curfew norms in Bhilwara; passes to media revoked Jaipur: With Bhilwara recording 30 per cent of total COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the district administration plans to impose a stricter lockdown in the textile town for 10 days starting from April 3 by revoking passes issued to media and NGOs, officials said on Tuesday.

DES18 UP-VIRUS-STAMP 35 travellers to Mecca booked for flouting home-quarantine instructions Pilibhit: Police have registered a case against 35 people who recently returned to Pilibhit from a pilgrimage to Mecca for flouting home-quarantine instructions after two of them tested positive for coronavirus, District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava said on Tuesday. DES52 HR-VIRUS-LD-CASES Fresh coronavirus positive cases from Sirsa, Hisar, Faridabad take Haryana's total to 29 Chandigarh: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Haryana rose to 29 on Tuesday evening, with fresh cases reported from Sirsa, Faridabad and Panchkula, officials said. DEL127 HR-VIRUS-REVENUE LOSS Coronavirus: Haryana loses Rs 3,000 crore revenue in March, figure set to double next month Chandigarh: In wake of the situation arising from the coronavirus pandemic, Haryana has suffered a revenue loss of nearly Rs 3000 crore this month and the figure is set to double next month, Chief Minister M L Khattar said on Tuesday.

DES15 HP-VIRUS-DALAI LAMA Dalai Lama donates to PM-CARES Fund, extends support to govt efforts to combat coronavirus Dharamsala (HP): The Dalai Lama has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his support to the measures being taken by India, within the country and among SAARC nations, to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. DES42 UKD-VIRUS-WOMAN US tourist tests positive for COVID-19 after her return from Rishikesh Rishikesh: A US national, who stayed here for several days, tested positive for coronavirus after her return on March 13, officials said on Tuesday.

DES17 UKD-VIRUS-RAWAT-DONATION U'khand CM donates five months' salary for fighting coronavirus Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday donated his five months' salary to the CM relief fund for fighting the coronavirus outbreak, according to an official release..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.